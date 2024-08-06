EV-phobia spreads, as Korean police investigate cause of electric car explosion

The incident that spread fears about EVs happened in Incheon, west of Seoul, where a car parked for three straight days in the first basement level of an apartment complex caught fire. No casualties occurred outside of smoke inhalation for 20 residents, but the fire burned down 40 nearby vehicles and inflicted relatively minor damages on 100 more.

Officials at the Incheon Seobu Police Station said they plan to summon the Mercedes owner for questioning, in a bid to find what might have caused the fire. The car had been stationary at the spot for 59 hours without being connected to the charger, and surveillance footage showed no external factors that may have caused the fire.