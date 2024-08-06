Bangladesh’s president dissolves Parliament, clearing the way for elections

It was not clear if Hasina’s resignation or the military chief’s calls for calm would be enough to end the turmoil, and whether the army would have any role in the interim government or if it would try to influence it from outside. The student protesters have warned that they would not allow any military-backed government.

Zaman said the military would investigate all the killings and punish those responsible, giving in to the weekslong demand of the protesters.

Earlier Tuesday, protest leader Sarjis Alam told reporters that they had asked the president to dissolve Parliament by 3pm, and threatened to renew their demonstrations otherwise as they seek to “repair the state.”

“We have proposed the name of Muhammad Yunus with his consent. Now if someone else comes from among the MPs, we will not allow that to happen,” he said.

Yunus, a longtime opponent of the ousted leader, was accused of corruption by her government and tried on charges he said were motivated by vengeance. He received the Nobel Prize in 2006 for work pioneering microlending.

Amidst the celebrations, student Juairia Karim said it was a historic day. “Today we are getting what we deserve,” she said. “Everyone is happy, everyone is cheerful.”

But the country was still counting the toll of weeks of violence that produced some of its worst bloodshed since its 1971 war of independence. Many fear that Hasina’s departure could lead to even more instability in the densely populated nation, which is already dealing with high unemployment, corruption and climate change.

Violence just before and after Hasina’s resignation left at least 109 people dead, including 14 police officers, and hundreds of others injured, according to media reports which could not be independently confirmed.

In the southwestern district of Satkhira, 596 prisoners and detainees escaped from a jail after an attack on the facility Monday evening, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported, as police stations and security officials were attacked across the country.

Police in Dhaka mostly left their stations and assembled in a central barracks in fear of attacks after several stations were torched or vandalized.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday urged people to exercise restraint in what it said was a “transitional moment on our democratic path.”

“It would defeat the spirit of the revolution that toppled the illegitimate and autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina if people decide to take the law into their own hands without due process,” Tarique Rahman, the party’s acting chairman, wrote on the social media platform X.

In a statement Monday, the United Nation’s human rights chief, Volker Türk, said the transition of power in Bangladesh must be “in line with the country’s international obligations” and “inclusive and open to the meaningful participation of all Bangladeshis.”

The students said they hoped to fix the country.

“I think the next leader of the country should learn from the students that if anyone becomes corrupt, a traitor, or takes any action against the country, they will face the same fate,” said Mohammad Jahirul Islam, a student in Dhaka.

Hasina, 76, was elected to a fourth consecutive term in January polls that were boycotted by her main opponents. Thousands of opposition members were jailed before the voting, and the US and the UK denounced the result as not credible, though the government defended it.

Hasina landed at a military airfield near New Delhi on Monday after leaving Dhaka and met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the Indian Express newspaper reported. It said Hasina was taken to a safe house and planned to travel to the United Kingdom.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed her presence in the country but did not indicate whether she intends to stay.

He told Parliament that Hasina “at very short notice requested approval to come for the moment to India.”

The US issued a new travel advisory for Bangladesh on Tuesday, asking its citizens not to travel to the country “due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism.”

AP

Photo by Reuters