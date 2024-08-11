‘Had I surrendered Saint Martin Island...,’ US named in Hasina’s draft speech

These revelations are part of her undelivered speech, which she wanted to make but could not happen as protesters reached her residence and she was forced to flee the country.

The former prime minister said she is pained over her party Awami League being targeted but said she “will return to Bangladesh soon”.

She said that she would pray for the future of Bangladesh.

“I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech to the people of my land, please do not be manipulated by radicals,” her undelivered speech says.

The undelivered speech says, “If I had remained in the country, more lives would have been lost more resources would have been destroyed. I made the extremely difficult decision to exit. I became your leader because you chose me, you were my strength.”