Why mpox vaccines, in use since 2022, are only just arriving in Africa?

The 30-year-old mother, who fled conflict to live in a displacement camp, now faces a new battle: her child's fight against mpox.

"Imagine fleeing a war and then losing your child to this illness," Furaha says, her voice tinged with worry. "We need a vaccine for this disease. It's a bad disease that weakens our children."

Next week, 10,000 mpox vaccines are due to arrive in Africa – the first doses outside clinical trials to reach the continent, where a dangerous new strain of a virus that has afflicted people for decades has caused global alarm.

It has taken so long to get vaccines to those in need like Furaha because the global system to get tests, treatments and vaccines to lower-income countries for health emergencies is not working, half a dozen public health officials and scientists involved told Reuters.

Mpox, a potentially deadly infection that causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions and spreads through close contact, was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Aug. 14 after the new strain, known as clade Ib, began to proliferate from Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

Two years before that, a different strain spread globally. Smallpox vaccines were repurposed within weeks in high-income countries to protect those most at risk, and have now reached 1.2 million people in the United States alone, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).