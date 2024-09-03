Russian missiles kill at least 49 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, officials say

Shattered bricks were visible inside the closed gates of the institution, which was off-limits to the media, and pools of blood could be seen just outside.

Hours after the missile strikes, the smell of smoke had spread through town. Roads were covered in glass shards from shattered windows.

Poltava Gov. Filip Pronin announced the death toll on Telegram and said 219 people were wounded. He called it “a great tragedy” for the region and all of Ukraine, and announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday.

“The enemy certainly must answer for all (its) crimes against humanity,” Pronin wrote on Telegram.

It was not immediately clear whether the dead and wounded were limited to military personnel, such as signal corps trainees, or if they included civilians.

Since it embarked on its full-scale invasion in early 2022, the Russian military has repeatedly used missiles to smash civilian targets, sometimes killing scores of people in a single attack.

Some of the deadliest such assaults included a 2022 airstrike on a theater in Mariupol that killed hundreds of civilians sheltering in the basement and a strike that same year on the train station in Kramatorsk that killed 61. Apartment buildings, markets and shopping centers have also been targeted.