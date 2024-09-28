China's driverless heavy-haul train completes trial run

The train departed from Huanghua South Station at 8:36 am on Thursday, and after two and a half hours of smooth operation, stopped at the designated location on time at Dongying West Station.
The train, with 108 carriages, is 1.3 kilometres long and has a gross weight of 10,800 metric tons. The successful trial run filled several domestic technological gaps, realizing unmanned driving of the train and unmanned management of the station.
With the wide application of driverless technology, the average running speed of heavy-haul trains is expected to increase by 1.7 kilometres per hour, while the traction energy consumption is projected to decrease by 2.9 per cent, significantly improving the efficiency of China's west-east coal transmission.
China Daily
Asia News Network