‘Forced shopping’ present in tourist packages: Seoul

The city hired several foreign nationals to pose as tourists in seven low-priced package tours – three that were sold in China and four sold in Vietnam – to check the programmes’ quality.

Most of the packages focused more on shopping than tourism, which the city government’s agents said hindered them from enjoying Seoul’s history and culture.

Each package included four to eight visits to local shopping malls, and many products sold there did not clearly state the country of origin or date of manufacture.