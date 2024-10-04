PM discusses strengthening ties with Iran at ACD Summit

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday attended a bilateral meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss elevating diplomatic relations as well as cooperation in culture and sports.

The PM is in Doha, Qatar this week to attend the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit. After the session on Thursday, she engaged in bilateral talks with international leaders, PM advisor Jirayu Houngsab said.

Jirayu said that the talks with the Iranian president focused on celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, which the Thai Prime Minister is looking forward to furthering. She also invited the president to pay an official visit to Thailand and suggested cooperation in culture and sports to mark this diplomatic milestone.

Pezeshkian said Iran is ready to cooperate with Thailand in all areas seen as having potential. Regarding the ongoing conflicts in Palestine and Lebanon, he urged Thailand to promote peace in the Middle East. Paetongtarn expressed confidence that the ACD Summit will provide an opportunity for world leaders to work together to achieve world peace.

The Thai PM also thanked the Iranian president for facilitating the negotiation for the release of Thai hostages during the Israel–Hamas war, and urged Iran to further support the release of the remaining 6 Thai hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.