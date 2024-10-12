Thai worker killed, another injured in explosion in northern Israel

One Thai worker was killed, while another suffered a severe concussion following an anti-tank missile strike in Yir’on, an agricultural estate in northern Israel on Friday, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv said in a Facebook post.

“Following an anti-tank missile strike on farmland in Upper Galilee, [rescue workers] reported the death of a 27-year-old Thai foreign worker,” the Israeli emergency services provider, Magen David Adom, said in a post on X on Friday.

The estate is on the border with Lebanon, which has been declared a closed military zone by the Israeli government due to the ongoing Israel–Hezbollah conflict, said the embassy.

So far Israel has announced 11 closed military zones – Metula, Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi, Dovev, Tziv’on, Malkia, Rosh Hanikra, Shlomi, Hanita, Adamit, and Arab al-Aramshe.

The embassy advised Thai nationals residing in or close to those areas to contact the embassy so it can coordinate for their evacuation to safety.