Thailand seeks GSP renewal, digital investment in talks with US

Renewal of tariff benefits under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) and investment in data centres and cloud services in Thailand were key topics of talks between Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec on Wednesday.

Both sides also highlighted next month’s trip to Thailand by the US-Asean Business Council as a chance to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties.

Pichai emphasised that Thailand was ready to serve as a manufacturing base in the supply chain for key US industries, including digital, artificial intelligence, electronics, and semiconductor.

The minister said US tech giants HP, Google and Amazon’s interest in investing in data centre and cloud services in Thailand reflected the country’s readiness to become a regional hub for the digital industry.

Pichai also invited US companies to invest in the Thai food industry, citing the country’s strength in food security with high potential for exports to emerging markets.

Meanwhile, he urged the US government to renew GSP tariff privileges for Thai products that have been suspended since 2020, pointing to benefits for businesses in both countries.