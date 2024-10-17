US ambassador discusses closer defence ties in meeting with Phumtham

Phumtham thanked the US ambassador for the collaboration so far and said the meeting marked the first step in expanding the partnership in terms of education, military development and equipment exchange to build strategic relationships and maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific.

The discussions covered development in various aspects, such as exchange visits and various levels of meetings, as well as implementation of voluntary military conscription similar to the US military to ensure maximum benefits for Thailand.

Phumtham discussed the Thai military joining exercises in the US and military equipment procurement, as well as the Cobra Gold joint military exercise which is proof of friendship between Thailand and the US.