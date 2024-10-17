US ambassador discusses closer defence ties in meeting with Phumtham

Ministry spokesperson Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng said the ambassador congratulated Phumtham on becoming the defence minister and held discussions on several issues, especially collaboration in security and the defence industry.
Phumtham thanked the US ambassador for the collaboration so far and said the meeting marked the first step in expanding the partnership in terms of education, military development and equipment exchange to build strategic relationships and maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific.
The discussions covered development in various aspects, such as exchange visits and various levels of meetings, as well as implementation of voluntary military conscription similar to the US military to ensure maximum benefits for Thailand.
Phumtham discussed the Thai military joining exercises in the US and military equipment procurement, as well as the Cobra Gold joint military exercise which is proof of friendship between Thailand and the US.
The talks also covered regional developments to boost the potential of Thai and US military, and enhance collaboration to tackle cyber issues and terrorism to ensure people’s safety, Thanathip said.
Phumtham told the ambassador about the Thai government’s policies to promote the country’s defence industry – strengthening the Thai military and export of defence goods.
Godec praised the close relationship between the two countries, especially the military collaboration, saying that he would be honoured if Thailand and the US continued further collaboration on defence.