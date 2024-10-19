A drone targets Israeli prime minister’s house while strikes in Gaza kill over 50

Israel’s military said dozens of projectiles were launched from Lebanon, as sirens wailed, a day after Hezbollah announced a new phase in fighting. Netanyahu’s office said the drone targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea, though neither he nor his wife were there.

Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for the drone attack but said it carried out several rocket attacks on northern and central Israel. The barrage came as Israel is expected to respond to an attack earlier this month by Iran, which backs both Hezbollah and Hamas.

Israel in turn carried out at least three airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs known as Dahiyeh, a heavily populated area home to Hezbollah’s offices. Israel’s military said it was looking into the reported strikes.

In Gaza, Israeli forces fired at hospitals in the battered north of the Palestinian enclave, and strikes killed more than 50 people, including children, in less than 24 hours, according to hospital officials and an Associated Press reporter there.

“The possibility of war in the region remains a serious concern,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said while visiting Turkey.

Barrages from Lebanon target northern Israel

Israel’s war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah has intensified. Hezbollah said Friday it planned to send more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel. The militant group’s longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September, and Israel sent ground troops into Lebanon early this month.

Israel’s military on Saturday said some 180 projectiles were fired from Lebanon. A 50-year-old man was killed after being hit by shrapnel in northern Israel, and four people were injured, Israel’s medical services said.