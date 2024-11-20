Thai defence minister joins ASEAN counterparts at 18th ADMM in Laos

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is leading a Thai delegation to the 18th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and 11th ADMM-Plus meeting in Laos.

The meetings began on Tuesday in Vientiane and concludes on Friday (November 22).

Defence ministers and high-ranking security executives of 10 ASEAN countries are taking part in the four-day event, Thai Defence Ministry spokesman Maj-General Thanathip Sawangsaeng said.

He said the ADMM serves as a platform for senior defence leaders of ASEAN to become acquainted, build relationships, and exchange views both formally and informally. This would lead to a strengthening of friendship and foster greater mutual trust among ASEAN communities, he said.

Thanathip said the 18th ADMM is expected to adopt the Vientiane Joint Declaration, which aims to promote peace, security, and strengthen the region’s defence capabilities. The declaration emphasises the importance of ASEAN unity and centrality in addressing security threats within the current global context.

Under the declaration, member countries would cooperate to drive initiatives that foster greater connectivity, emphasise trust-building, and safeguard benefits of all parties within ASEAN-led mechanisms. This cooperation aims to strengthen the regional architecture with ASEAN at its centre, ultimately promoting peace and security in the Southeast Asian region, he said.