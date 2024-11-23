Swedish foreign minister pushes for closer ties with Thailand

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Friday held discussions with Thailand on various key issues to strengthen the two countries' relationship.

Stenergard met with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and held discussions on enhancing trade, investment, bilateral cooperation, as well as on international conflicts such as the Myanmar political turmoil and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

The dialogue on economy centred on Thailand’s membership application to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“Relations between Sweden and Thailand are both deep and close, and characterised by strong intercultural exchange and great engagement in trade and investment. With this visit, I hope to help further deepen our cooperation,” said Stenergard.

The pair also exchanged views on the protection of Thai berry pickers in Sweden, who have reportedly faced unjust working and living conditions.