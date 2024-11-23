Swedish foreign minister pushes for closer ties with Thailand

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Friday held discussions with Thailand on various key issues to strengthen the two countries' relationship.
Stenergard met with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and held discussions on enhancing trade, investment, bilateral cooperation, as well as on international conflicts such as the Myanmar political turmoil and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.
The dialogue on economy centred on Thailand’s membership application to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
“Relations between Sweden and Thailand are both deep and close, and characterised by strong intercultural exchange and great engagement in trade and investment. With this visit, I hope to help further deepen our cooperation,” said Stenergard.
The pair also exchanged views on the protection of Thai berry pickers in Sweden, who have reportedly faced unjust working and living conditions.
They talked about security affairs, highlighting the importance of defence technologies.
After the meeting, Stenergard travelled to Bangkok’s popular tourist districts, Talad Noi and Yaowarat, or Thai Chinatown, famous for their rich cultural and culinary flavours.
Stenergard was accompanied by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and enjoyed tasting famous street food menus. She also took a sightseeing tour around the areas.
According to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, diplomatic relations between the two countries are 156 years old, with up to 100 Swedish companies operating in Thailand, over 70,000 Thai nationals residing in Sweden and more than 200,000 Swedish tourists visiting Thailand each year.