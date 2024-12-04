Embassy urges Thais in South Korea to avoid protest areas

The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday advised Thai nationals residing in South Korea to remain calm and avoid travelling to the Parliament or other locations where protests are taking place during the ongoing political conflicts.

President Yoon Suk-Yeol imposed martial law late Tuesday out of frustration with the opposition, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces as he struggles against opponents who control the Parliament and whom he accuses of sympathising with communist North Korea.

At 4.20am on Wednesday (local time), the president announced the lifting of martial law after the members of the National Assembly voted unanimously to lift the earlier order by 190 votes.

In all, martial law was in effect for about six hours.

In an announcement on Facebook, the embassy encouraged Thais to closely follow updates from various media sources, as well as the Embassy's Facebook page, website, and X (formerly Twitter) account.

In case of emergencies, they are advised to call +82 10 6747 0095 and +82 10 3099 2955.

The embassy would be operating as normal on Wednesday, it said.