Tachileik police kill 6 in gunfight to rescue Chinese businessman

Police officers in Tachileik, a town on the Myanmar side of the border with Chiang Rai province, rescued a Chinese businessman after a gunfight with his abductors on Wednesday.

All six kidnappers were shot and killed in a standoff with police officers at a house in Tachileik’s Ban Pa Sak area, the Tachileik News Agency reported on Thursday morning.

The agency said Chinese businessman U Yan Chan, 78, had been abducted on the early morning of December 13 from the local branch of the KBZ Bank.