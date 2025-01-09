Hollywood stars among thousands fleeing Los Angeles-area wildfires

Weather conditions were expected to deteriorate further throughout Jan 8 as a wind storm and arid conditions fanned a blaze in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood and at least two others in the Los Angeles area, forecasters said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Jan 7.

Many buildings were destroyed and nearly 1,200ha burned in Pacific Palisades, which lies between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu, officials said. The area is home to many film and music stars.

Roads were jammed with people fleeing the inferno, some abandoning their cars as flames licked the edges and plumes of smoke and flames rose in the night sky over Los Angeles and its suburbs.

Actor Steve Guttenberg told KTLA television that friends of his were impeded from evacuating because others had abandoned their cars on the road.

“It’s really important for everybody to band together and don’t worry about your personal property. Just get out,” Guttenberg said. “Get your loved ones and get out.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Jan 8 morning urged residents to follow evacuation and parking orders, using shelters set up by authorities if needed.

“Stay vigilant and stay safe,” she wrote in a post on X, saying the wind storm was expected to worsen through the morning.