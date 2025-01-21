Thailand, Iran eye boosting tourism cooperation

Thailand and Iran are aiming to mutually promote cooperation in the tourism industry to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2025.
The move was announced at a press event on Monday hosted by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangkok. The event was joined by more than 30 Thai tourism agencies, who exchanged views and future plans for cultural tourism between the two countries.
Nassereddin Heidari, ambassador of Iran to Thailand, responded to reporters' questions regarding the current war situation in Iran, stating that Thai tourists need not worry.
He explained that the reports about explosions are related to small groups with internal conflicts, and are not as severe as they seem.
“Thailand has rarely received accurate information about Iran because the Western media tends to exaggerate in its reporting,” he said.
Mehdi Zare Bieib, cultural counsellor at the Embassy of Iran in Bangkok, introduced artistic and cultural performances from the Persian era to Thai entrepreneurs and the press, adding that the show would improve understanding about Iran and strengthen the long-standing diplomatic relationships.
He also highlighted tourist destinations in Iran, including Isfahan, an ancient capital city, and Persepolis, an ancient palace in Shiraz dating back thousands of years that were destroyed by Alexander the Great during the Persian Wars.
Meanwhile, the Iranian city of Qom is the centre of Shi’a Islam and is considered the most important Islamic city in the world, he added.