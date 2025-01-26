The evolving bilateral ties between Thailand and Australia

Country overview

Australia comprises the mainland, the island of Tasmania and numerous smaller islands. The country has an area of 7.68 million square kilometres, making it the sixth-largest country in the world and the largest in Oceania.

It is considered among countries with cultural diversity where more than 28 million people from around the world live, and they are fluent in English as their mother language.

Australia celebrates its national day on January 26 to mark the 1788 landing of the First Fleet and raising of the Union Flag of Great Britain by Arthur Phillip at Sydney Cove, a small bay on the southern shore of Sydney Harbour.

“Australia Day” is an official public holiday in every state and territory, with community festivals, concerts and citizenship ceremonies. The Australian of the Year awards are announced a day before the celebration to honour persons who contribute to positive change in the country.

However, it is also known as “Invasion Day”, as some people believe that Britain invaded the territory that was home to Aboriginal Australians who had lived there long before the new settlers arrived.

Australia has become a major global destination thanks to its popular attractions, encompassing natural wonders, street art, cafés and European-style architecture.

The Sydney Opera House is among attractions that travellers should visit once in their lifetime. It is widely regarded as one of the world's most famous and distinctive buildings, and a 20th-century architectural masterpiece.

Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon and completed by an Australian architectural team headed by Peter Hall, the Sydney Opera House became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.

Newtown neighbourhood, meanwhile, gained its popularity from old buildings which could draw interest among aesthetic enthusiasts. Restaurants, cafés and stores are ready to offer something fancy at a reasonable price.

Apart from man-made destinations, Australia also boasts the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system, composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres.

It supports a wide diversity of life and was selected as a World Heritage Site in 1981.