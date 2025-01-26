The evolving bilateral ties between Thailand and Australia

According to the Foreign Ministry’s American and South Pacific Affairs, Australia and Thailand have enjoyed strong ties at the prime ministerial and foreign ministerial levels.
On November 1, 2022, then Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong signed the Joint Plan of Action to Implement the Thailand-Australia Strategic Partnership 2022-2025, aiming to drive bilateral collaboration in all dimensions.
The Thai and Australian militaries host joint exercises to boost international security, including the Army’s Chapel Gold, Navy’s AUSTHAI and Air Force's Thai Boomerang.
The Thai Immigration Bureau and Australian Department of Home Affairs have signed a memorandum of cooperation on information sharing to tackle transnational crimes, illegal entry and other relevant issues.
Trade, education and tourism
In 2023, Australia was ranked ninth among Thailand’s trade partners with a trade value of US$18.38 billion (624.24 billion baht) – Thai exports accounting for $11.15 billion and Thai imports of $7.23 billion.
The Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA) was signed on July 5, 2004, initially reducing tariffs to zero for over 800 products from January 1, 2005. Thailand and Australia have planned to host activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this agreement this year.
Meanwhile, the memorandum of understanding between the Thai and Australian governments on the Strategic Economic Cooperation Arrangement was signed in November 2022, aiming to strengthen economic collaboration in agriculture, tourism, healthcare, education, digital economy, creative economy, investment promotion and green economy.
Currently, around 35,000 Australian nationals live in Thailand, while around 100,000 Thai nationals live in Australia. Thailand was ranked seventh among countries with the highest number of students in Australia numbering around 15,000, behind China, India, Nepal, Colombia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
Thailand received 336,688 tourists from Australia in 2022, while Australia received 103,840 visitors from Thailand.
Country overview
Australia comprises the mainland, the island of Tasmania and numerous smaller islands. The country has an area of 7.68 million square kilometres, making it the sixth-largest country in the world and the largest in Oceania.
It is considered among countries with cultural diversity where more than 28 million people from around the world live, and they are fluent in English as their mother language.
Australia celebrates its national day on January 26 to mark the 1788 landing of the First Fleet and raising of the Union Flag of Great Britain by Arthur Phillip at Sydney Cove, a small bay on the southern shore of Sydney Harbour.
“Australia Day” is an official public holiday in every state and territory, with community festivals, concerts and citizenship ceremonies. The Australian of the Year awards are announced a day before the celebration to honour persons who contribute to positive change in the country.
However, it is also known as “Invasion Day”, as some people believe that Britain invaded the territory that was home to Aboriginal Australians who had lived there long before the new settlers arrived.
Australia has become a major global destination thanks to its popular attractions, encompassing natural wonders, street art, cafés and European-style architecture.
The Sydney Opera House is among attractions that travellers should visit once in their lifetime. It is widely regarded as one of the world's most famous and distinctive buildings, and a 20th-century architectural masterpiece.
Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon and completed by an Australian architectural team headed by Peter Hall, the Sydney Opera House became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.
Newtown neighbourhood, meanwhile, gained its popularity from old buildings which could draw interest among aesthetic enthusiasts. Restaurants, cafés and stores are ready to offer something fancy at a reasonable price.
Apart from man-made destinations, Australia also boasts the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system, composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres.
It supports a wide diversity of life and was selected as a World Heritage Site in 1981.