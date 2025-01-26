Hamas frees 4 Israeli female soldiers for 200 Palestinians as truce holds

The four Israelis smiled, waved and gave the thumbs-up from a stage in Palestine Square, with armed, masked militants on either side as Hamas sought to show it remained in control in Gaza after 15 months of war. The hostages likely acted under duress. Previously released ones said they were held in brutal conditions and forced to record propaganda videos.

Israel’s Prison Service said it released 200 Palestinians, including 121 people serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis, while others were held without charge.

Thousands of Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah celebrated their arrival. Wan-looking and wearing grey prison sweatsuits, some donned Hamas headbands given to them by the crowd and rode on supporters’ shoulders.

In the deal’s first major crisis, Israel said it would not allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza by Sunday as anticipated, because civilian hostage Arbel Yehoud was not released as expected.

As mediators addressed that, hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the east-west Netzarim corridor dividing Gaza.

“Why are they treating us like this?” asked one man, Khalil Abd. Families huddled around bonfires against the winter cold.