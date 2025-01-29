China signals willingness to accept Chinese nationals repatriated from the US

In recent months, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has sent five charter flights to China with hundreds of Chinese nationals thought not to have a legal basis to remain in the US.

Nonetheless, US Department of Homeland Security officials have been frustrated by what they say is Beijing’s longstanding refusal to cooperate on repatriation by declining to issue travel documents.

The department has warned of escalating consequences for Chinese officials, including visa sanctions, for refusing to accept tens of thousands of Chinese nationals in the US under deportation orders.

“We have conducted practical cooperation with the migration and law enforcement departments of the US and other countries, which has been productive,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.

“As far as repatriation is concerned, China’s principle is to receive the repatriates who are confirmed as Chinese nationals from the Chinese mainland after verification,” Ms Mao said when asked if China would take back Chinese nationals who are in the US illegally or without documentation.