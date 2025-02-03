Chinese-built motorway inaugurated in Serbia

The motorway will open to traffic on Sunday.
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, Minister of Public Investments Darko Glisic, and Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming attended the ceremony and delivered speeches.
Vucevic described the motorway as a "road of hope, promise, and solutions," emphasizing that its completion ends the isolation of Valjevo and the entire Kolubara District.
Glisic highlighted the project's role in the region's development, stating that it will attract investment and boost local incomes.
Li Ming praised the Chinese construction team for overcoming challenges to complete the project on schedule with high quality.
He expressed confidence that the road's opening will spur economic growth and attract investment along its route. He also voiced hope for future cooperation in building more such roads.
Spanning 18.3 kilometres, the motorway, with a design speed of 100 kilometres per hour, links the central-western Serbian cities of Valjevo and Lajkovac. It is expected to ease traffic congestion and further enhance Serbia's transport network.
Xinhua
China Daily
Asia News Network