Unresolved isle row with Russia regrettable: Japan's Ishiba

The Russian-controlled islands, known collectively as the Northern Territories in Japan, were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan in the closing days of the war. Feb. 7 is Northern Territories Day in Japan.

In the message sent to the annual rally to demand the return of the islands to Japan, Ishiba said, "Although Russo-Japanese relations are in a tough situation due to Moscow's invasion to Ukraine, Japan firmly adheres to its policy of concluding a (World War II) peace treaty (with Russia) after resolving the issue of ownership of the islands."

The long-standing territorial dispute has been preventing Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.