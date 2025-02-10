‘Japan’s most dangerous zoo’ in Sapporo to receive closure order

500 complaints

Many social media posts have criticised the zoo since November 2024 for its arrangements, such as overnight stays in a room with an observation window into a seal enclosure, which might cause the animals excessive stress. The municipal government has received more than 500 complaints.

An online campaign for collecting signatures is underway to call for the zoo’s suspension of business and ask the Environment Ministry to take action to address the situation.

The city decided to take strict measures not only because the company has ignored administrative directions for many years, but also because it took strong public sentiment against the zoo into account.

According to a senior government official, the city will notify the company when it is ready to issue the building disposition order and then hold a “hearing” procedure to listen to the company’s claims before making a final decision.

When the company opened the zoo, it did not register to relevant authorities of its licence as a Type 1 Animal Handling Business, which is necessary to operate a zoo. When the city became aware of the situation just after the zoo opened, it gave the company an administrative direction to take necessary measures.

However, after the government received the registration in May 2006, it repeatedly allowed the company to renew its licence. When a food court and accommodation facilities were built within the zoo, the city gave the company business licences based on the Food Sanitation Law and the Hotel Business Law.

The city retroactively accepted the registration of the license from the company even though the city knew that the company was possibly violating City Planning Law.

“Since animals were already being kept and exhibited at the zoo, the city needed to take measures to protect them,” a city official said.

The city has renewed the company’s license registration and permitted it to operate hotels and other businesses. Regarding this, the city said these businesses fall under different laws from the City Planning Law, so it was unable to refuse renewal or permission applications from the company unless it violated relevant laws or regulations.

“We cannot make any comments,” an official at the company said to The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The Japan News

Asia News Network