Japan's current account surplus hits record high in 2024

The surplus on the current account, the broadest measure of a country's international trade and investment flows, expanded 29.5 % from the previous year to 29,261.5 billion yen, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

The report showed that the surplus on the primary income account, which covers Japanese companies' investment income from abroad, rose 11.3 % to a record 40,207.2 billion yen as the yen-based value of income swelled due to a weaker yen.

Dividend receipts from financial firms' overseas units expanded while interest income from bond holdings also grew.