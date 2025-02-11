Thailand slips one place to 107 in Corruption Perceptions Index

Thailand has dropped one place to 107th in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) published by Transparency International on Tuesday.
Thailand’s score dropped one point to 34 from the CPI for 2023. The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
Denmark topped the 2024 index with a score of 90, followed by Finland (88), Singapore (84), New Zealand (83), and Luxembourg (81).
Among ASEAN members, Singapore ranked highest, followed by Malaysia (score of 50), Vietnam (40), Indonesia (37), and Thailand, in fifth place, with a score of 34.
Transparency International compiles the CPI using at least three data sources from 13 different surveys and assessments conducted by institutions such as the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. The index reflects expert and business perceptions of corruption within a country’s public sector.
The organisation noted that while 32 countries have significantly improved their scores since 2012, corruption levels have stagnated or worsened in 148 countries. The global average score remains at 43, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.
Sornchai Chuwichien, assistant secretary-general of National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said on Tuesday that nine data sources have evaluated Thailand in the past year. Of Them, five gave Thailand improving scores, while four rated the country with lower scores than the previous year.
Sornchai said the lowered scores are due to evaluators’ views on the lack of transparency in Thai government’s spending. Key examples include populist policies, using the budget for personal gain, unreasonable spending, or a lack of cost-effectiveness. This results in public resources not being used efficiently. Such problems not only affect the administration of the state but also impact the country's image in terms of governance and integrity.
Sornchai added that investors doing business in Thailand also perceived an increased risk of having to face demands for money or bribes from government officials while conducting business. Despite the government's efforts to address corruption through the establishment of laws aimed at facilitating government approval processes and systems, experts and survey respondents believed the problem has not been effectively resolved, leading to a negative perception.
“Evaluators believed that the government has not displayed sufficient efforts in addressing corruption, while government officials and politicians have been involved in several corruption and criminal activities,” he said. “Thailand still lacks effective mechanism to quickly investigate, prosecute, or punish corrupt officials, nor is there any compensation for the damage caused. Furthermore, the implementation of certain policies may seem to benefit large corporations or business elites. There have also been reports of unfair appointments and transfers of government officials.”