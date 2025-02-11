Thailand slips one place to 107 in Corruption Perceptions Index

Thailand has dropped one place to 107th in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) published by Transparency International on Tuesday.

Thailand’s score dropped one point to 34 from the CPI for 2023. The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Denmark topped the 2024 index with a score of 90, followed by Finland (88), Singapore (84), New Zealand (83), and Luxembourg (81).

Among ASEAN members, Singapore ranked highest, followed by Malaysia (score of 50), Vietnam (40), Indonesia (37), and Thailand, in fifth place, with a score of 34.

Transparency International compiles the CPI using at least three data sources from 13 different surveys and assessments conducted by institutions such as the World Bank and the World Economic Forum. The index reflects expert and business perceptions of corruption within a country’s public sector.

The organisation noted that while 32 countries have significantly improved their scores since 2012, corruption levels have stagnated or worsened in 148 countries. The global average score remains at 43, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.