Tesla battery gigafactory in Shanghai launches production

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Tesla's energy storage plant in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area commenced operation on Tuesday, as the assembly line started the production of the first Megapack unit.

The Megapack, which is an advanced battery system designed for large-scale energy projects, can store more than 3,900 kilowatt-hours of electricity in a single unit. This capacity can sustain a 39,000-kilometer drive for a Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive version.

Covering about 200,000 square meters, the new energy storage project attracts a total investment of 1.45 billion yuan ($200 million). Up to 10,000 Megapack units are scheduled to be produced here annually.

As Tesla's first energy storage gigafactory outside the United States, the new Lin-gang plant only took nine months from its May 2024 groundbreaking to official operation. This was three months faster than when Tesla saw its EV gigafactory in Lin-gang go into operation in January 2020, marked by the production of the first car.

Tesla's gigafactory for EV production in Lin-gang, the first plant of its kind that the US EV maker has built overseas, was the largest foreign-invested manufacturing project in Shanghai, with a total investment of 50 billion yuan.

Shi Jing

China Daily

Asia News Network

nationthailand

