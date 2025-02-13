Tesla battery gigafactory in Shanghai launches production

Covering about 200,000 square meters, the new energy storage project attracts a total investment of 1.45 billion yuan ($200 million). Up to 10,000 Megapack units are scheduled to be produced here annually.

As Tesla's first energy storage gigafactory outside the United States, the new Lin-gang plant only took nine months from its May 2024 groundbreaking to official operation. This was three months faster than when Tesla saw its EV gigafactory in Lin-gang go into operation in January 2020, marked by the production of the first car.