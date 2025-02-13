Japan asks US for steel, aluminum tariff exemption

Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto told a press conference that he would closely watch the impact of US tariffs on Japanese companies. "The US government's wide-ranging trade restriction measures could have a big impact on the multilateral trading system based on World Trade Organization rules and the global economy," Muto said. Japanese agriculture minister Taku Eto said that he does not believe that Trump's reciprocal tariffs would have any effect. He said he will closely watch how the United States will act.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Photo by Reuters