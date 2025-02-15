Suriya holds talks with Australian ambassador on transport infrastructure

Cooperation in transport infrastructure and reduction of carbon emissions in the logistics sector figured in the discussions between Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Australia’s Ambassador to Thailand Angela Macdonald on Friday.

Suriya, who doubles as a deputy prime minister, said the ambassador highlighted the Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility project, an initiative of the Australian government to boost investment in infrastructure and key development projects in the Southeast Asian region.

Australia promised to continue to support the P4I-MOT initiative, or the Project on Expanding Transport Cooperation through Partnerships for Infrastructure and the Ministry of Transport, which has provided technical expertise to boost the potential of personnel under the ministry.