Suriya holds talks with Australian ambassador on transport infrastructure

Cooperation in transport infrastructure and reduction of carbon emissions in the logistics sector figured in the discussions between Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and Australia’s Ambassador to Thailand Angela Macdonald on Friday.
Suriya, who doubles as a deputy prime minister, said the ambassador highlighted the Southeast Asia Investment Financing Facility project, an initiative of the Australian government to boost investment in infrastructure and key development projects in the Southeast Asian region.
Australia promised to continue to support the P4I-MOT initiative, or the Project on Expanding Transport Cooperation through Partnerships for Infrastructure and the Ministry of Transport, which has provided technical expertise to boost the potential of personnel under the ministry.
Suriya said both parties discussed the study and development of a roadmap for the transition of public transport buses from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, the exchange of knowledge on infrastructure development with focus on disaster resilience and climate change adaptation, as well as the land bridge project and sustainable marine transport policies.
The transport minister thanked the Australian government for supporting cooperation in carbon reduction in Thailand's marine transport sector, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping operations and port activities.
He said this collaboration would help strengthen green shipping routes and promote sustainable marine transport in the region. He called for support from Australia in Thailand's bid for a seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council for the term 2026-2027, with voting to take place in November 2025.
Suriya highlighted the ministry’s commitment to enhancing Thailand's competitiveness through the development of infrastructure across road, water, rail, and air transport sectors.
He said the ministry also aims to connect the transportation of people, goods and services with fair and reasonable pricing and service levels that are in line with the cost of living. This would facilitate the movement of people, open up trade opportunities, and create prospects for Thailand, ultimately positioning the country as a regional hub for trade and transportation in Southeast Asia, he said.