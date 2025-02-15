Japan cautious on return to G-8 including Russia

"We value the bond of the G-7," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed at a press conference. " The G-7 is a framework that functions quickly and effectively in response to international situations through concrete cooperation among its members, who share basic values such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law," the top government spokesman noted. "We will continue to communicate closely with G-7 members, including the United States," he added.
Russia was removed from the G-8 framework in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea in southern Ukraine.
On Thursday, Trump told the press at the White House that he wants Russia back in the framework, saying that it is not about liking or not liking the country. He added that the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fully agreed with this idea.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters