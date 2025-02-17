Japanese govt tap into rice reserves amid surging prices

Despite a rise in rice harvest to 6.79 million tons in 2024 — an increase of 180,000 tons from the previous year — supplies have fallen short of meeting demand from households and the restaurant industry.



As of the end of December, major distributors secured 210,000 tons less rice compared to the previous year. While the exact reason remains uncertain, the agriculture ministry points to hoarding by wholesalers and farmers expecting further price hikes as the primary factor. Officials warned that if the situation continues unchecked, rice — a staple food — could become a target for financial speculation.



Experts believe the government's decision to release stockpiled rice is intended to curb speculative activity. The agriculture ministry plans to closely monitor the impact of this measure on prices.



While experts expect the increased supply to drive prices down in the short term, they warn that market adjustments over time could lessen the policy's effectiveness in the medium to long term.

Jiang Xueqing

China Daily

Asia News Network