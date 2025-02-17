Taiwan lists Thailand as high-risk destination

The Taiwanese Interior Ministry has listed Thailand among five Southeast Asian countries as high-risk destinations due to its role in hosting fraud rings.
According to a Taiwan News report on Friday, travellers to Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos will now see a warning on their plane tickets, as well as be advised to download a travel safety application.
“Over the past few years, there have been several incidents involving Taiwanese being lured to Cambodia or Myanmar to work for scam gangs, ” the ministry said.
It added that Myanmar had freed 260 foreigners from a scam centre last week, including seven Taiwanese who were being interviewed by Thai police before their expected return home.
“The National Immigration Agency and the Aviation Police Bureau will step up their efforts at airports to stop Taiwanese travellers from flying abroad to join fraud rings,” the ministry said.
Airlines will be asked to cooperate with the campaign by printing warnings on their electronic tickets.
Tourists also received advice to download the travel safety guidance application from Taiwanese Foreign Ministry which has been available since 2022.