Pope Francis in critical condition after health deteriorates: Vatican

The pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Feb 14 after experiencing difficulty in breathing for several days, and was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

In a statement on Feb 22 evening, the Vatican said the 88-year-old pope had suffered a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis” during the morning that had required the administration of “high-flow oxygen”.

“The Holy Father’s condition remains critical,” the statement said. “The Pope is not out of danger.”

It added: “The Holy Father remains alert and has spent the day in a chair, though he is suffering more than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded.”

Besides the additional oxygen, the Vatican said he had also needed blood transfusions because tests showed he had a low platelet count, which is associated with anaemia.