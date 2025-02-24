European leaders in Kyiv to mark three years of war, but top US officials stay away

"We have to scale up as Europeans, we have to speed up ... My guess is that we have a couple of months to take all the necessary decisions. Otherwise, we'll be too late," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the summit.

'NO STRENGTH LEFT'

Washington has made clear it will not send troops as a security guarantee coveted by Kyiv if a peace deal emerges, placing the burden on European powers that are likely to struggle without US backing.

The visitors paid their respects to Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war, standing in silence before a memorial made up of flags on Kyiv's central square. Air raid sirens sounded as they met for talks later, though no missile strike followed.

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have died and more than six million live as refugees abroad since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion by land, sea and air.

Military losses have been catastrophic, although they remain closely guarded secrets. Public Western estimates based on intelligence reports vary widely, but most say hundreds of thousands have been killed or wounded on each side.

Kyiv residents spoke of defiance and exhaustion.

"For 300 years they (the Russians) couldn't break us — they tried, but they couldn't," said Yevheniia Bondini, 34.

Inna Zaitseva, also 34, said: "It's our state, it's our land, our territory. We want the war to end as soon as possible because we have no strength left."

Tragedy has touched families in every corner of Ukraine, where military funerals are commonplace in major cities and far-flung villages. People are exhausted by sleepless nights of air raid sirens.

Russia launched 185 drones against Ukraine overnight but caused no significant damage, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Kyiv said it had hit Russia's Ryazan refinery, continuing its campaign to degrade its enemy's oil infrastructure.

Kyiv's troops face a numerically superior foe as questions swirl over the future of vital U.S. military assistance. It is unclear how much European allies could fill the gap if U.S. support slows or stops.

Pavlo Klimkin, Ukraine's foreign minister from 2014 to 2019, said Zelenskiy needed to try to preserve strategic ties with Washington while enhancing relations with Europe, as well as reaching out to countries like China and India.

He said he did not think relations with Washington had reached a crisis point yet, despite Trump's outbursts.

"A tornado is not sustainable, it will pass, but it is very important not to feed it in any way."

