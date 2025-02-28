US condemns Thailand for repatriating Uyghurs

The US has condemned Thailand’s repatriation of 40 Uyghur individuals to China following over a decade of detention, saying that this move is against the country’s commitment to protecting the vulnerable and human rights.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms Thailand’s forced return of at least 40 Uyghurs to China, where they lack due process rights and where Uyghurs have faced persecution, forced labour and torture,” read Thursday’s statement by Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State.

“As Thailand’s longstanding ally, we are alarmed by this action, which risks running afoul of its international obligations under the UN Convention Against Torture and the International Convention on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.”

The statement claimed that this act runs counter to the Thai people’s longstanding tradition of protection for the most vulnerable and is inconsistent with Thailand’s commitment to protect human rights.

“We urge all governments in countries where Uyghurs seek protection not to forcibly return ethnic Uyghurs to China,” the statement read.