Japan to raise tourist tax to tackle overtourism

Members of a subcommittee of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have begun gathering opinions on how much the tax should be increased and how it should be used. With other countries imposing higher departure taxes, such as about ¥3,750 in Egypt and about ¥7,000 in Australia, there have been proposals to raise the tax in Japan to ¥3,000 and ¥5,000. Currently, the use of the tax revenue is limited to measures for the promotion of international tourism, such as inviting foreign visitors and resort development.

As a measure against overtourism, the members expect that the tax revenue will also be used to expand transportation facilities and improve airports. They intend to reflect their ideas in the outline of the tax system reform after discussions at the ruling parties’ tax commission.