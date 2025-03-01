European leaders show support for Zelensky after Trump clash

Within a short time, prime ministers and presidents from the north, south, east and west of the continent posted on social media in support of Zelensky and Ukraine in the war against Russia's invasion, following the extraordinary clash.

While they did not directly criticise the US president, their comments made clear they stood by Kyiv - highlighting a major rift between traditional allies the United States and Europe over the war since Trump returned to office.

"There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a people who are under attack: Ukraine," French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Trump this week, posted on X.

"Respect to those who, since the beginning, have been fighting. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, for their children and for the security of Europe," Macron added.

Earlier, Trump had accused Zelenskiy of disrespecting the United States. The two leaders had been expected to conclude a deal on exploiting Ukraine's mineral resources but Zelensky left the White House without signing the agreement.

Trump also said Zelensky was not ready for peace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was among the first to show his support for Zelensky and Ukraine on social media, telling them: "You are not alone."