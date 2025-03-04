Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

"President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," said the official on Monday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The White House had no immediate comment on the scope and amount of aid affected or how long the pause would last. The Pentagon could not provide further details.

Zelensky's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment nor did the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington.

The move comes after Trump upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Moscow - and after an explosive confrontation with Zelensky at the White House on Friday in which Trump criticized him for being insufficiently grateful for Washington's backing in the war with Russia.

On Monday, Trump again said Zelensky should be more appreciative of American support after earlier responding angrily to an Associated Press report quoting Zelensky as saying the end of the war is "very, very far away."