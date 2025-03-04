Russia adds Japan's Foreign Minister, 8 others to entry ban list

The other individuals targeted include Shohei Hara, senior vice president of the government-backed Japan International Cooperation Agency, Hideki Matsunaga, head of the JICA's Ukrainian office, Hiroshi Ide, president of heavy machinery maker IHI Corp., and Shinsuke Minami, president of Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Russia is believed to have chosen these people in view of Japanese support for Ukraine provided from both the public and private sectors.

In 2022, when the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Moscow announced a ban on the entry of then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.