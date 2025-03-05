Trump praises aggressive start to term in Congress speech, sparks catcalls

The partisan rancor was reflective of the tumult that has accompanied Trump's first six weeks in office, upending US foreign policy, igniting a trade war with close allies and slashing the federal workforce.

The primetime speech, his first to Congress since taking office on January 20, capped a second day of market turmoil after he imposed sweeping new tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China.

At 100 minutes, the speech was the longest presidential address to Congress in modern US history, according to The American Presidency Project.

The speech was reminiscent of Trump's campaign rallies, though he largely avoided his habit of straying from prepared remarks to deliver asides. The president assailed his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, attacked immigrant criminals as "savages" and what he called "transgender ideology."

He vowed to balance the federal budget, even as he urged lawmakers to enact a sweeping tax cut agenda that nonpartisan analysts say could add more than $5 trillion to the federal government's $36 trillion debt load. Congress will need to act to raise the nation's debt ceiling later this year or risk a devastating default.

World leaders were watching Trump's speech closely, a day after he paused all military aid to Ukraine. The suspension followed an Oval Office blowup in which Trump angrily upbraided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in front of TV cameras.

Trump said Zelenskiy wrote him a letter on Tuesday saying Ukraine was prepared to sign a rare earth minerals deal that had been left in limbo by their clash.

"Simultaneously, we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace," Trump said. "Wouldn't that be beautiful?"