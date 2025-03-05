Forest fire burns 9 % of Ofunato in Northeastern Japan

The burned area expanded by 300 hectares from the previous day. It was raining in the city for the first time since the fire began on Feb. 26.

At least 84 buildings are believed to have been damaged in the fire, and the burned body of a man has been found.

So far, 4,596 people in 1,896 households have been ordered to evacuate, and about 1,200 people are staying in shelters.