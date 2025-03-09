China\'s courts see rise in telecom and fraud cases

The report of the Supreme People's Court was submitted to the ongoing third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Saturday for review.

Courts across the country last year also intensified efforts to fight cross-border fraud crimes involving northern Myanmar, the report added.

In 2024, Chinese prosecutors also intensified their efforts against telecom fraud. According to the annual work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the country's top procuratorate, 78,000 individuals were prosecuted, marking a 53.9 % increase compared to the previous year.

The report also disclosed that 39 members of various telecom fraud criminal organizations operating in northern Myanmar were prosecuted in Zhejiang province under the supervision of the SPP.