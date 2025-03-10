Syria\'s Sharaa scrambles to contain deadliest violence in years

Assad fled to Russia last year after rebels led by Sharaa's Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group ousted his government, ending decades of severe repression and a devastating civil war. Some of his closest advisers and supporters were left behind.

Western countries, Arab states and Turkey backed the rebels and Russia, Iran and militias loyal to Tehran backed Assad in the civil war, which became a theatre for proxy conflicts among a kaleidoscope of armed factions with different loyalties and agendas. It has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions of Syrians.

Since Assad's overthrow, Turkish-backed groups have clashed with Kurdish forces that control much of northeastern Syria. Israel has separately struck military sites in Syria, and is lobbying the United States to keep Syria weak, sources have told Reuters.

GROWING INSURGENCY

Relative calm followed Assad's ousting, but violence has spiralled recently as forces linked to the new Islamist rulers began a crackdown on a growing insurgency from the Alawite sect.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Saturday that more than 1,000 people had been killed in two days of fighting. It said 745 were civilians, 125 members of the Syrian security forces and 148 fighters loyal to Assad.

Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the observatory, said on Sunday that the death toll was one of the highest since a chemical weapons attack by Assad's forces in 2013 killed some 1,400 people in a Damascus suburb.

Syrian security sources said more than 300 of their members had been killed in clashes with former army personnel owing allegiance to Assad in attacks that began on Thursday.

Syria's SANA state news agency reported on Sunday that a mass grave containing the bodies of recently killed security forces had been discovered near Qardaha, Assad's home town.

The attacks spiralled into revenge killings against Alawites, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that is the faith of some of Assad's most ardent supporters and became associated with Assad's wartime atrocities against Syria's mostly Sunni Muslim population.

The United States as well as UN human rights chief Volker Turk called on Syria's interim leadership to bring the perpetrators to justice.

RESIDENT SAYS HOMES BURNED

Mazloum Abdi, the Kurdish commander, said in written comments to Reuters that factions "supported by Turkey and Islamic extremists" were chiefly responsible for the violence, and asked Sharaa to hold them to account.

Damascus authorities have blamed summary executions of dozens of youths and deadly raids on homes in villages and towns inhabited by Syria's once-ruling minority on unruly armed militias who came to help the security forces.

A resident of the town of Qadmous told Reuters that people in the town and surrounding villages had fled to nearby fields to protect themselves. He said a convoy of fighters with tanks, heavy weapons and small drones had burned homes and cars along the main road near his town.

"We don't know how many people are killed yet because they haven't gone home and don't plan to for the next few days," said the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

A security source said pro-Assad insurgents had attacked several public utilities in the last 24 hours, disrupting electricity and water supplies.

The Damascus authorities were also sending reinforcements to beef up their security presence in the mountainous Latakia province, where thick forests in rugged terrain were helping the anti-government fighters, another police source said.

Reuters