Ishiba admits handing out gift vouchers deviates from social norms

Speaking at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Ishiba said, "I'm painfully aware that there was a big gap (between my actions) and the people's common sense under normal social conventions." "I'm very sorry," he added.

Ishiba has been under criticism for giving gift certificates to lawmakers from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party who secured their seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, for the first time in last autumn's general election.