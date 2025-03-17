Ishiba admits handing out gift vouchers deviates from social norms

Speaking at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Ishiba said, "I'm painfully aware that there was a big gap (between my actions) and the people's common sense under normal social conventions." "I'm very sorry," he added.
Ishiba has been under criticism for giving gift certificates to lawmakers from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party who secured their seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, for the first time in last autumn's general election.
Still, the prime minister reiterated, "I don't think (my actions) violate the public office's election law or the political funds control law."
Shoji Maitachi, an Upper House lawmaker from the LDP, said on Sunday that it was customary for past prime ministers to give out such gifts.
On Monday, Ishiba was asked if the statement was true or not. "I don't know all the details and I'm not in a position to answer that question either," he replied.
Also on Monday, senior LDP members from both Diet chambers in a meeting agreed to work on restoring trust following public backlash over the gift certificates, LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tetsushi Sakamoto has revealed.
Photo by Reuters