Thailand calls for implementing ceasefire as Gaza violence resumes

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed concern and disappointment over the resumption of hostilities in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday (March 18).

The renewed violence has resulted in heavy casualties of innocent civilians, caused injuries and severe damage to critical infrastructure and public utilities, the ministry said.

“Thailand urges all sides to exercise utmost restraint, cease the hostilities and resume negotiations to implement the ceasefire and hostage agreement, as well as facilitate humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip to ensure stability and security in the Middle East,” the statement said.

The ministry also called for the release of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip, including one Thai national, and the retrieval of bodies of two Thai nationals as soon as possible.

Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday that Israeli air strikes pounded Gaza, killing 254 people, threatening a complete collapse of a two-month ceasefire as Israel vowed to use force to free its remaining hostages in the strip from Hamas.