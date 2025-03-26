BOJ may raise interest rates to fight high food prices: Ueda

While emphasizing that monetary policy should not be used to deal with inflation if it is temporary, Ueda said, "We may respond by raising interest rates in some cases" if higher prices may lead to the possibility of inflation spreading through the economy.

"If we call a situation in which wages and prices are unlikely to rise a deflationary mindset, this is changing," he told a meeting of the Financial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.