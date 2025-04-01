Chinese President to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia in April

This visit comes as China seeks to strengthen ties with ASEAN countries amid trade tensions with the US. Vietnam and Malaysia are among the nations at risk of facing US import tariffs.
Senior Chinese officials have emphasised the country’s role as a regional stabiliser, as US President Donald Trump reverses previous US partnerships, the report stated.
The visit to Cambodia follows the expansion of the Ream Naval Base, which China has supported. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is expected to inaugurate the base on 2 April.
The US has expressed concerns that the base could become China’s first in the Indo-Pacific region. However, China has denied such claims, the report added.