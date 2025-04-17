US tariffs could trigger global recession, warns Chinese ambassador

On how to respond to these tariffs, the ambassador said that the essence of China–US economic and trade relations is mutual benefit. The two nations are key trading partners in both goods and services, as well as in mutual investment.

“Maintaining China–US economic and trade relations is essential for global economic stability,” he said. “When China and the US cooperate, both sides gain; when they clash, both suffer. There are no winners in a trade war, and protectionism is not the solution.”

He added that the growth of both China and the US should be seen as opportunities for each other, not threats.

Han affirmed that China does not seek a tariff war with the US. However, he said China has implemented strong countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and uphold the global free trade order, as well as principles of justice and fairness.

He warned that the US, as the initiator of the trade war, will ultimately bear the consequences, beginning with its own consumers. He referenced research from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), which shows that more than 90% of tariff costs are passed on to importers, downstream businesses and consumers in the US.

“China has an old saying: ‘When you lift a rock, it falls on your own feet.’ We believe that the US’s misuse of tariffs will not only face international opposition but also be challenged by the wisdom of the American people,” he said.

Han expressed confidence that China and Thailand can sustain their trade partnership amid global volatility. He urged both countries to collaborate in accordance with the principles of free trade, openness and mutual benefit.

“At the same time, we must protect the global trading system, utilise platforms such as China–ASEAN cooperation mechanisms and the WTO, and call on all nations to uphold inclusiveness, openness and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to sharing development opportunities with the world, including Thailand.

“China has a population of 1.4 billion and a consumer market approaching US$7 trillion. We welcome more high-quality products from Thailand to enter the Chinese market,” he said.

He also pledged that Chinese authorities would support local governments, industry associations, and businesses from both countries in building closer ties.

Chinese firms in Thailand would be encouraged to partner with Thai SMEs to strengthen industrial supply chains and support Thailand’s digital and green economy transformation, he added.

“China stands ready to join hands with Thailand to establish a model of mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, strengthen stability in uncertain global conditions, and boost global confidence in economic growth,” he concluded.