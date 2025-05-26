Putin’s helicopter was caught in Ukrainian drone swarm – commander

According to Yury Dashkin, commander of a Russian air defence division, the president’s aircraft flew through the “epicentre” of a large-scale drone raid while Putin was touring the recently secured border region on Tuesday. During the visit—his first to Kursk since it was retaken from Ukrainian forces in April—Putin met with local officials, volunteers, and regional Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein.

“In the midst of the president’s flight, the intensity of enemy UAV attacks increased significantly,” Dashkin told Russia 1 television on Sunday. He said air defence units managed to destroy 46 Ukrainian drones while simultaneously securing the president’s safety. “All aerial targets were hit. The mission was accomplished.”

Massive Drone Offensive and Russian Retaliation

The incident occurred during a week of heightened conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow reporting the interception of 764 drones between Tuesday and Friday, and hundreds more over the weekend. Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed the attacks targeted multiple regions deep within Russian territory.

In retaliation, Russian forces launched a series of missile strikes over the weekend, reportedly targeting a drone and missile production facility in Kyiv, followed by additional strikes on Ukrainian military installations.