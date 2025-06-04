Trump promises to hike steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% starting Wednesday.

About a quarter of all steel used in the US is imported, and Census Bureau data shows the increased levies will hit the closest US trading partners - Canada and Mexico - especially hard. They rank No. 1 and 3, respectively, in steel shipment volumes to the US.

Canada is even more exposed to the aluminium levies as the top exporter to the US by far, at roughly twice the rest of the top 10 exporters' volumes combined. The US gets about half of its aluminium from foreign sources.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said Canada was "engaged in intensive and live negotiations to have these and other tariffs removed."

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard reiterated that the tariffs were unsustainable and unfair, especially given that Mexico imports more steel from the US than it exports there.

"It makes no sense for the United States to levy a tariff on a product in which you have a surplus," he said, adding that Mexico would on Friday seek an exemption from the increase.

The unexpected increase in the levies jolted the market for both metals this week, especially for aluminium, which has seen price premiums more than double so far this year. With little current capacity to increase domestic production, import volumes are likely to be unaffected unless the price increases undercut demand.